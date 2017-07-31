36 pets looking for new homes

New Scottish SPCA Chief Executive Kirsteen Campbell visited the Ayrshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre recently.

There are currently 36 animals at the centre looking for new homes.

This year they have rehomed 119 animals already and the new chief executive got to see first-hand the work that goes on behind the scenes.

Centre Manager Marion Hainey said: “It’s been fantastic showing Kirsteen around our centre and introducing her to our team.

“At the moment we have 36 animals in our care that have all sorts of different needs.

“While Kirsteen was here she got to meet the lovely Hans, a domestic short hair cat, who has been in our care for 204 days.

“Hans is a lovely older boy who is looking for a loving home to laze around and be spoiled in!

Kirsteen joins Scotland’s animal welfare charity at a time when calls to their animal helpline have risen to an all-time high of almost a quarter of a million calls a year, their inspectorate have attended more than 85,000 incidents in a year, and more than 20,000 animals have been cared for in their national wildlife rescue centre and animal rescue and rehoming centres across Scotland.

Chief Executive Kirsteen Campbell said, “I was delighted to be able to go out and meet some of the team today - their enthusiasm, passion and commitment to the Society and the animals in their care is inspiring.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the rest of our centres and meeting more of the team. There remains a growing demand for the vital services of the Scottish SPCA, and I’m delighted to be part of such an invaluable organisation.”