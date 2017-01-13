37th Brit Awards nominees revealed

Although the BBC screened two new Top of the Pops shows over the festive season these days there is no regular mainstream TV programme which recognises the range of new music that is currently being produced.

On Saturdays at the moment as mentioned last week, we have Make It Shine and The Voice which are music shows but the music that is invariably sung on them is usually from some time ago. This year the Brit Awards ceremony will be held in the O2 on Wednesday the 22nd of February.

It will be the 37th show. It was decided that prior to this on Saturday night at six o’clock ITV would screen a special event at which this year’s nominations would be revealed, live.

The host for this one off show will be Emma Willis who is currently hosting The Voice along with Celebrity Big Brother.

Obviously it will not take an hour to announce the winners and so there will be some acts who will be performing during the course of the evening. Olly Murs, who is currently doing well with his recent album release and who has been nominated for six BRIT awards since 2011, will be taking part. Craig David who in his twenty years in the business has received twelve BRIT nominations will also be there. This year’s Critics’ Choice winner will be presented with an award on this special show. Among the other awards that the various stars will be competing for will include: Best British Single; British Breakthrough and Mastercard’s Album of the Year. While this may seem rather like an extended advert for the Awards Ceremony, I believe that there is room on terrestrial television for a programme which keeps all viewers more informed about what is happening in contemporary music.

Ian K