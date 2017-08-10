A day on the Craig for Rotary Club

Recently the Rotary Club of Girvan had a super day out on the ‘Huntress’, that great wee Girvan harbour boat that takes fishing Trips and trips to Ailsa Craig.

And Ailsa Craig it was, on a smashing summer sunny day that saw Rotarians and friends set off for a landing on the Craig and for some a stiff climb to the top.

No fishing today, but for the climbers fantastic views from the top and the ones who only made it half way up, a fantastic rest waiting for the mountain climbers to return.

The trip was organised by Eric MacKinnon, a retired dentist of the town of Girvan who secretly arranged the timings so that the Rotary members would make it back to Girvan on time for their weekly dinner at the Girvan Royal Hotel.