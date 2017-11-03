A floral journey for club members

Members of Girvan and District Flower Club met last Wednesday in the community centre when chairperson Helen Walker introduced award-winning demonstrator and chief florist at Gleneagles Hotel, John McDonald from Auchterarder.

‘A Floral Journey’ was the title chosen for his demonstration. John took the audience on an enjoyable, relaxed journey as he produced one magnificent arrangement after another, while giving an entertaining and enlightening commentary of his own life journey through flowers. His clever choice of containers leant themselves to all six arrangements for his chosen rooms.

The variety of foliage ranged from the popular “Fire Station Ivy and Park Ivy”, the unusual philodendron “Fun Bun’, ruscus and eucalyptus, all adding different textures and shapes before the “wow” factor and vibrancy of the flowers vanda orchids, lizianthus, anthuriums, roses and sunflowers added the finishing touch to each arrangement.

The vote of thanks was given by Janice McCreath. The evening concluded in the usual manner with the raffle being drawn and refreshments served. The annual open evening takes place in Girvan Academy Theatre on Wednesday, November 22 – demonstrator Gill Garrow “On Tour” from Elgin. Tickets are on sale from committee members.