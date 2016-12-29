Academy Christmas concert

Carrick Academy’s Christmas Concert got off to a rousing start in Maybole Town Hall last week. Tia McLanaghan got feet tapping with some traditional and Christmas tunes.

Tia was followed by the Christmas Guitar Group, Holly Maxwell with a clarinet solo and the school’s Wind Band then entertained with Eye of the Tiger, Feliz Navidad, Somewhere In My Memory and Living On A Prayer.

Cairn Primary Choir is always a firm favourite at Carrick’s Christmas concerts and the grand finale, pictured above, was a selection of some of the well-loved themes from Aladdin.