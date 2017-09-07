Air ambulance appeal

During National Air Ambulance Week and Remember A Charity Week (Sep 11–17), Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) is asking the public to help ensure its future by remembering SCAA in their will.

Please visit www.scaa.org.uk/legacies to learn how you can help fly them into the future and support the People’s Helicopter.

The Scottish public’s continued generosity has ensured that this frontline emergency resource is fully funded and available to fly expert paramedic care to those suffering serious illness or injury every day of the year. Covering the whole of Scotland and many islands, SCAA also ensures comfortable and speedy transfer to hospital for those most in need.

Over £2 million is required annually to keep this vital life-saving charity in the air as they work alongside Government-funded air ambulance resources to provide an enhanced emergency air response for the people of Scotland.