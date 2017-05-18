Amazing total raised at charity dance

Earlier this year, Angela and Andy Jess held a Charity Dance in Maybole Town Hall in memory of their daughter Meg who sadly lost her life to a brain tumour in December 2013, age 41.

The proceeds from the dance, an amazing £3,430, were handed over last week to Richard Devlin, Community Fundraiser for The Brain Tumour Charity, who thanked the family and said that 100% of the money will go to research as requested by them.

Angela and Andy would like to offer a sincere and heartfelt “thank you” to everybody who supported them and helped them reach such a fantastic total.

The family would like to thank Jamieson Plant Hire, Maybole; McKay, Butchers, Maybole; John M Paterson, Kirkoswald; J Harper, Electrician, Maybole; JB Black, Crosshill; JD Thomson & Sons, Maybole; the workforce of SAS International, Maybole; Masonic Lodges No. 198 and No. 11, Maybole; the staff and customers of Dailly Road Stores, Maybole; Paul Zive, Corner Pocket, Maybole; everyone who handed in raffle prizes; the bar staff at the dance Michael, Jean, Andrea and Lorraine; members of the public who gave donations; everyone from Maybole, Girvan and Ayr who bought tickets; and the hall keeper.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to all,” added Angela, “We couldn’t have done it without your support.”