Around the globe for flower club

The April meeting of Girvan and District Flower Club was a demonstration by Ann Codd from Ponteland entitled “From the other side”.

This was Ann’s third visit to Girvan. Since retiring nine years ago Ann decided to do the trip of a lifetime to the other side of the world - alone.

Her first arrangement depicted the vibrant colours of Dubai, her first stop on her trip, a tall arrangement with Red Callas and red veined Anthuriums.

Next stop was Auckland with the arrangement full of different shades of green, white Stocks and white Roses. Then came the North Island using the same container and foliage but with orange flowers.

A further arrangement with the architectural leaves of Palm, Monsterra and Leatherleaf which set off beautiful coral Peonies depicted some of the Botanical gardens in New Zealand.

Then we returned to the other side, Spring in the UK, with lots of Tulips, Viburnum, Arum Pictum leaves, a few Gerbera and small Sunflowers.

Then, especially for the ladies at Girvan Flower Club came a large, all white arrangement with Lillies, Carnations, Roses, this one certainly got the Wow factor.

The Club is taking part in National Flower Arranging day on 5th of May when small bouquets will be labelled and placed around Girvan and surrounding villages. The next meeting on Wednesday 24th May will start with the AGM at 7pm sharp followed by a demonstration by Sandra Halkett from Elgin entitled “Meanderings”. All welcome.