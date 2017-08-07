Ballantrae in full bloom

The annual Ballantrae in Bloom garden competition took place on the morning of Thursday 3rd August.

The competition was lucky to have dry weather right up to the last two gardens. This year’s event was judged by Roddy Frazer, head gardener at Craigiemains Garden Centre.

Shirley Blyth with her flower tubs.

This is the first time Roddy has judged the competition, he found it interesting and good to see gardens looking healthy despite the terrible weather we have had recently.

The competition attracted 68 entries over the competition’s five categories. The winners were:

BEST KEPT GARDEN

1st Jessie Brown, 6 New Smyrton, 2nd Robert McCulloch, 45 Foreland, 3rd Janette Sloan, 75 Main Street

Christine McGregor with her blooms.

MOST INTERESTING GARDEN

1st Robert McCulloch, 45 Foreland, 2nd Dorothy Duffy, Garleffin Road, 3rd Linden Hunt, 1 Ailsa Drive

BEST VEGETABLE PATCH/GARDEN

1st Jessie Brown, 6 New Smyrton, 2nd Hew Drummond, 75 Main Street, 3rd Lynn Nield, 44 Main Street

Robert McCulloch's best novelty garden

BEST TUB/CONTAINER

1st Shirley Blyth, 32 Main Street, 2nd Linden Hunt, 1 Ailsa Drive, 3rd Sadie McCulloch, 20 Foreland

BEST HANGING BASKET

1st Christine MacGregor, 2 New Smyrton Cottages, 2nd Phyllis Barnes, 42 Main Street, 3rd Fiona Carle, 23 Main Street

The Committee would like to thank everyone who participated in the competition. A special thanks goes to all the local businesses and individuals who sponsored this year’s event.