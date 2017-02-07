Barr club celebrate the bard

Barr and District Burns Club held their 66th annual Burns Supper in the community hall on Friday.

The club chairman Andrew Gillon introduced the speakers and performers for the evening.

Barr and District Burns Supper Top Table.

The Selkirk Grace was given by Kenny Scobie and the Address to the Haggis was given by Gordon Clark.

The Immortal Memory was given by Tommy Wilson and the Toast to the Lassies was given by Robbie Duncan with a reply on behalf o’ the Lassies given by Iain Glennie.

Burns recitations were given by Stuart McKinlay, including Death and Dr Hornbrook and Address to the Unco Guid.

Linton McMillan entertained with a selection of Burns songs and Denis Reid performed Auld Scotia. The piper for the evening was Liam Rodgers.

The company joined in the singing of The Star o’ Rabbie Burns. Scots Wha’ Hae and There was a Lad. Catering was provided by Ann Kennedy.