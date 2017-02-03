Burns Supper raises much needed hospice funds

The Ayrshire Hospice once again held their annual Burns Supper at the iconic Brig o’ Doon Hotel in Alloway on Friday 27th January.

The event was kindly sponsored by UTC Aerospace Systems, making it the 16th year the company has supported the event.

It was an evening full of entertainment with Jim Nicol chairing the supper. Niven Rennie, one of the key speakers of the night, gave the Toast to the Lassies followed by the Reply to the Lassies from comedian, Jo Jo Sutherland. Sheila Gilmour, the Executive Director of Visit Arran, addressed the Haggis and gave a fabulous performance of Tam o’Shanter and Kate o’Shanter, earning her a standing ovation. Stuart Smith, BBC comedy writer, provided a very funny and informative Immortal Memory. The night concluded with wonderful singing and recital performances from 15 year old Sophie Craig from Alloway, 11 year old Aimee Vallance and Amber Stevenson from Alloway Primary School including To a Louse and To a Toothache.

Tracey Corrigan, Ayrshire Hospice Assistant Fundraising Manager said: “We were delighted to once again have the support of UTC Aerospace Systems at our Burns Supper. It was a fabulous night, with all of our speakers and performers keeping the audience entertained. We are very happy the event remains so sought after within the local community helping us to generate much needed funds for hospice care.

The night was a resounding success and raised over £15,500 for the hospice. Many thanks to all the attendees and sponsors who contributed to this amazing total.

Pictured Back row left: Stuart Smith, Jim Nicol, Steve Callan Senior Director UTC, John Corrigan Hospice Board Member. Middle row left: Jo Jo Sutherland, Margaret Nicol, Niven Rennie, Sophie Craig. Front Row: Sheila Gilmour, Aimee Vallance, Amber Stevenson, Fiona Menzies, Head of Fundraising, Ayrshire Hospice

The Ayrshire Hospice provides outstanding quality care and services which helps those with any life-limiting illness. Care is provided where there is no cure for the condition, but which improves the quality of each day for people who have a limited time to live.

The Ayrshire Hospice looks after patients and families from across the whole of Ayrshire and during 2015-16 had 1,262 referrals including 442 from East Ayrshire, 416 from South Ayrshire and 391 from North Ayrshire.

The care provided by the Ayrshire Hospice is at no cost to the patient. However, it does require extensive, on-going fundraising support. During 2015-16, it cost almost £7.4million to run all hospice services, including clinical, fundraising and support services – equating to approximately £20,000 per day. Against this the hospice raised £7.9million with over £4.8 million being raised through voluntary donations.