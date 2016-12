Children from Cairn Primary travelled to Tesco, Ayr to take part in a fund-raising opportunity for Hansel.

The choir sang their Christmas repertoire and entertained Christmas shoppers, raising money for this worthwhile local charity.

The staff at Tesco made the children feel very welcome and everyone had an enjoyable day. A special thank you to Citadel taxis for ferrying the children to and from Tesco from Ayr station free of charge.