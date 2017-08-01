Chernobyl children visit South Ayrshire

Children aged between nine and 11 from Chernobyl in Ukraine visited South Ayrshire recently as part of an annual trip arranged by the Ayrshire link of the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline.

Each year, children from Ukraine come to the UK for respite care from the effects of radioactive contamination as a result of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

They are provided with accommodation from local families for the duration of their four-week stay.

South Ayrshire Provost, Helen Moonie welcomed the children to South Ayrshire saying: “It was lovely to welcome the group and be part of their visit as many of the children had not been away from their country before.”