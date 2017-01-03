Christmas carols

A large and appreciative audience enjoyed a night of Christmas music in The Carrick Centre on Sunday, December 18. They joined enthusiastically in the community singing and emptied wallets and pockets in contributing to the raffle and interval refreshments.

A total of £1325 was raised and will be shared by the Ayrshire Hospice, the Lifeboats and Ayr Dementia Association. In his vote of thanks, Hugh Paterson listed the many volunteers who had made the evening possible. He referred in particular to musical directors Elizabeth Kelly and Carol McMillan as well as programme creator Mhairi Gibson.