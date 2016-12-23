Christmas fun for Age Concern group

Age Concern held its Christmas party last week with guests tucking into turkey with all the trimmings.

And organisers wish to thank all the volunteers, local companies and members of the public for all the kind donations they received.

A Christmas toast from this table.

Rosemary Clyde made a facebook page asking for donations of Christmas hampers and the result was they had some very beautiful and generous hampers delivered.

Age Concern manager Tricia Watts said: “I would love to thank Rosemary and everyone who donated. These included Grants, Leiths and the Co-Op.

“I want to thank everyone involved in the group, keep coming and supporting us. We have fantastic volunteers who come each time.”

The party was entertained with music from David Hunter and then Santa arrived with his elf.

These guests enjoyed their Christmas dinner.

Age Concern will now have new times. It will now be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Reindeer antler hats were all the rage!

Some of the guests at the Age Concern party