1st Maybole Rainbows are pictured above having fun at their Christmas Party in the Carrick Centre.

Girlguiding Ayrshire South has more than 1,280 members and 77 thriving units for all sections.

There are also Trefoil Guilds in Ayr and Maybole.

Visit http://www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/ayrshire-south to find out more about girl guiding in this area.