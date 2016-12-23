Christmas message from Girvan lifeboat

As 2016 is drawing to a close, all at Girvan Lifeboat Station would like to extend a season’s greeting to one and all.

May we take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over this year, whether that’s been one pence or one pound in a lifeboat box or a kind donation of a raffle prize it all means a lot to us.

This kind generosity allows us here at Girvan to continue to maintain a 24 hour lifesaving service to prevent loss of life at sea, through Education Supervision, Influence or Rescue and we look forward to 2017 to welcome you to visit the lifeboat station and find out more.

We do rely on our volunteers and to them we thank them for giving their time and commitment to the service over the previous year and this will remain the same over 2017. If you are free to give some time maybe to help in the shop, deliver an education talk or even crew the boat please come visit us and we would be pleased to see you and I am sure we would find a suitable role for you.

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year.