Community blessed by minister’s faith

After eight and a half years serving the Church of Scotland parishes of St Colmon and Ballantrae Churches, Rev Stephen Ogston has been called to be the Minister at Luce Valley Church in Glen Luce.

Stephen worked hard to support Church and community organisations in many ways in the five villages from Lendalfoot to Barrhill.

The three primary schools have appreciated his monthly visits for assemblies, and his many skills and talents, including sound and lighting for their shows and creating animation films.

In a joint statement, Claire Pirrie, St Colmon Session Clerk and Claire Strain, Ballantrae Session Clerk, said: “God blessed us through Rev. Ogston’s faith, and his cheerful and enthusiastic ministry.

“As well as regular Sunday services, Stephen leaves us with fresh expressions of Church happening on a regular basis. Café Church twice a month; weekly Bible Book Group; Messy Church for families; Alpha courses for those who want to explore what Christianity is about.

“Most importantly, prayer has become a leading part of Church life through regular prayer meetings. Everyone is welcome to let us know if they would like us to pray about someone or some issue. “Stephen, Barbara, Chelsea and Conar, not forgetting Hamish the manse Westie, will be much missed, and we wish them well in the new chapter of their lives.

“Our Minister may have moved on, but God’s work continues and with His help we now look for a new Minister, who will help us to build on the past and look to the future.”