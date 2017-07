Don and Beryl Upfold recently celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary in Girvan.

Don and Beryl married in Lancing, West Sussex and spent much of their married life in Chelmsford, Essex, before retiring to Girvan in 1994.

They have two sons, two daughters and four granchildren.

The couple were joined by South Ayrshire Depute Provost, William Grant on 18 July to celebrate the special occasion.