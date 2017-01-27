Find a new forever home for Obi

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for Obi the border collie who has a heart murmur.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has been caring for Obi in the Ayr centre after his owner was no longer able to look after him.

Centre Assistant Manager Lynda Hourston said: “After coming into our care Obi was diagnosed with a heart murmur which means he’ll be on medication for the rest of his life.

“He’s had some interest in the past but people have backed out as he is going to have to be on medication for the rest of his life which isn’t suitable for all new dog owners.

“He’s on medication now and doesn’t show any physical symptoms as he’s full of energy.

“He loves going for long walks and playing with his toys and behaves as if he is a much younger dog without a heart condition. He’s such a trooper!

“He is very obedient and affectionate towards people and could be rehomed with another dog pending a successful introduction at the centre.

“Obi is a fantastic dog and we would love him to get the home he deserves.”

Anyone who can offer Obi a new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Ayr on 03000 999 999.