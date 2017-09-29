Flower club stopping at nothing

Girvan & District Flower Club’s first Demonstration of the season took place in Girvan Community Centre on Wednesday 27th September. Chairperson Helen Walker welcomed the large audience before introducing Demonstrator Karine Murray from East Kilbride.

The title of Karine’s demonstration was Don’t Stop Me Now and as Karine went through her demonstration it became clear that Karine certainly doesn’t stop at anything to do with flower arranging.

The first arrangement included bright yellow flowers and vibrant colours of foliage. Next up was a long narrow arrangement using dries stelitzia leaves and the only flowers used was one colour and one variety, cream anthuriums, less is more!

The third arrangement was a lovely autumnal coloured arrangement in a lovely copper container on a stand. Karine’s fourth arrangement was a very contempory one using green canes and cymbidium orchids. The final and four part arrangement was a more traditional one using lots of purple, pink and lilac flowers, a delightful finish to an excellent demonstration. Margaret Findlay gave a well earned vote of thanks after which the raffle was drawn.

The date of the next meeting is Wednesday 25th October, the demonstrator will be John McDonald from Auchterarder with a Floral Journey.