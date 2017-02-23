Friends’ lifeboat donation

Representatives from local group “Hugh and Friends” visited the lifeboat station in Girvan recently to present a donation of £500.

This was their share of the proceeds of “A Night of Christmas Music“ held in the Carrick Centre, Maybole in December.

The cheque was presented by Jim Stevens accompanied by Elizabeth McCrindle and Hugh Paterson to Ian McClymont and Gary McGarvie, who then led their visitors onto the jetty for an interesting tour of the lifeboat.

Two further cheques were presented by the group to the Ayrshire Hospice and South Ayrshire Dementia Association. Present on the day were Ron Swanson for the Hospice and Liz Campbell for the Dementia Association. Hugh Paterson, Jim Stevens and Myra Fergusson represented the group.

Liz asked how the charities the group supported were chosen Hugh was able to tell her that the whole group had a say and specifically that Marion Mitchell had proposed her association because of help in the past.