George and Mary are a diamond couple

George and Mary Copland recently celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary in Girvan.

George, originally from Ballantrae, met Mary Hunter, from Girvan, ‘at the dancin’ and they haven’t looked back. Married in the Old North Parish Church in Girvan, the couple still live in the town, where they raised three sons, and now enjoy spending time with their five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren - all of them boys!

South Ayrshire Provost, Helen Moonie, congratulated the couple on their very special anniversary.