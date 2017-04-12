Girvan dances the night away

It was an evening that was sold out well before the event, organised by Lifeboat Operations Manager’s son, local musician and student JP Gourlay.

JP is a 4th year honours student studying commercial music and at 22yrs of age it was no mean feat to pull off, however the young fundraiser did it in style, having played instruments for the last 15 years himself, took the bull by the horns and gave a night for all to remember.

Organised as a tribute to local folk music legend Bobby Robb, the founder of Girvan Folk Club who sadly passed from cancer in 2012, the music and the legacy he created lives on strong today, with a full house of music lovers, bands and musicians coming from far and wide descending on the Queens hotel on the 25th of March for four hours of music, tales and camaraderie.

As it indeed was a tribute evening, the funds raised were equally divided between Cancer Research and Girvan lifeboat, with each receiving £300 from the £600 total raised on the night, the event was also streamed live across the internet attracting many views from afar.

The night was a great success and thanks must go to the lifeboat crew who assisted on the night, the Queens hotel and staff, Bailey Guitars for supporting the event and supplying equipment, the musicians and of course the members of public who attended and raised the fantastic sum on the night.

JP Gourlay handing over the £300 to Girvan Lifeboat treasurer Billy Steel and received a letter of thanks with lifeboat crew John Tait who also assisted on the evening with fellow crewmember Callum Govus.

Girvan Lifeboat station would like to extend thanks to everyone involved in the event and for the continued support for Girvan Lifeboat.

