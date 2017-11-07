Girvan Men’s Shed offers companionship

A grand opening of Girvan Men’s Shed is being planned now that the group is well established in its current premises at Girvan Town House, Knockcushan Street.

The group, which is now a member of the Scottish Men’s Shed Association, recently received a visit from Tim Green, community development officer for Mens Sheds who wanted to see how the Girvan branch was getting along. As he has seen the formation of many shed in Scotland he was able to give them a few tips.

Tim works for Age Scotland, the largest charity in Scotland dedicated to improving the lives of older people in the community and helping them get the most our of opportunities on their doorstep.

A spokesperson for Givan Men’s Shed explained: “Tim is passionate about the men’s shed concept.

“His mantra is that Men’s Sheds are a grassroots movement galvanising a rich and diverse range of skill, capabilities, experience and motivations, with members meeting together and the organisation growing around shedders’ own needs.

“The heart of any shed is companionship, learning and having a good time in their community.”