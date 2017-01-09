Healthy dogs in Maybole

Dogs in Maybole are tenth most likely to be closest to their ideal weight, weighing just 2.8% more than their ideal weight, according to a study of over half a million dogs by Pets at Home. The pet retailer found that British dogs are on average 22 per cent overweight, meaning that dogs in Maybole are actually significantly less likely to have an issue with their weight than elsewhere nationally.

Dr. Maeve Moorcroft, Veterinary Advisor for Pets at Home, said: “It’s interesting to see that on average the nation’s dogs are struggling to maintain their ideal weight. One of the things many pet owners struggle with is not spoiling their beloved dog with too many treats and snacks, for example cheese and chocolate, which can be harmful to their health.

“However, just as in humans, eating too many treats and carrying extra pounds can have consequences for canines, including damage to joints, bones and ligaments, problems with breathing and digestion and even quality and length of life in extreme cases.

“That’s why it’s important for pet owners to feed a balanced, nutritious diet to their dog.”