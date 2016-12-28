Heartwarming story of donations

In December of 2016 the Rotary Club of Girvan took Santa’s Sleigh round Girvan and Dailly just before Christmas as they had done for many years.

The Sleigh goes out on Monday and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and for as long as can be remembered the weather this year was better by far. The good old West Coast of Scotland did not put us through its rough wind and rain and often snow.

This year as usual the collection was for CHAS, the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland, a cause that has two special homes in Scotland. They do a great job.

Because the weather was so much better, more young children came out to meet Santa and the magical little faces were a pleasure to behold.

This year as before, our weekday Santa was Mr Peter Noble.

This year saw us visit a few more houses because we had some very valuable help from 1371 Girvan Squadron of the Air Training Corps. We were delighted to have with us Commanding Officer, Warrant Officer Isabella Wilson (ATC) with cadets Sgt Reese Adams, Cdt Cameron Thompson while a special mention goes to Cdt Ethan Wild and Cdt Tyler Mitchell who attended all three evenings.

Tuesday is ‘Sleigh night’ to Dailly, and the town was waiting for us, with loads of families coming out to see Santa.

On the Saturday we had permission to set up our stall in ASDA Girvan car park, which gave us a chance to be seen by many more local people, again the weather was good and we saw a lot of smiles.

We had a wonderful gesture from Flavio’s Chip Shop in Girvan, the team there gave us a free fish supper and a coke to give to our junior helpers – thanks Flavio’s.

This year Rotarians on the Sleigh were Peter Noble, Alistair Wallace, Jim Henderson , Tom Patterson, Ian Philips , John Barr, John Douglas, Jim Anderson , Findley Mills, Jim Flowerdew, Jim Guthrie, Eric McKinnon, Ron Gibson, Tom Smith, Andrew Ballantine, Denis Parkinson.

Four ladies also deserve a mention, Mrs Irene Noble who has her home prepared for the leaving and returning Sleigh hoards, Mrs Ruth Wallace and Mrs Mauraid Anderson who feed the hoards at the end of each night, and to Mrs Susan Parkinson who joined the Rotarian street collectors as her contribution. All four ladies are active members of Girvan’s Inner Wheel.