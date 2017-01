Hillcrest Care Home in Girvan held its annual Burns Supper for residents and friends on Wednesday, January 18.

Chairman for the night was Denis Reid and there was a wonderful selection of music on the night provided by David Hunter with piper Allan Brown and young singers Annie McGarvie and Niamh Rae.

Pictured left to right are piper Allan Brown, Annie McGarvie, May Reid, Denis Reid, chairman, Niamh Rae and David Hunter.