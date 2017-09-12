Honour for rail station gardener

Award-winning railway station gardener Louis Wall has been made an honorary lifetime member of the South West Scotland Community Rail Partnership.

The honour is in recognition of his work transforming local stations with imaginative and colourful plant displays.

Former External Relations Manager with ScotRail, John Yellowlees MA(Hons)(Cantab), MPhil(Edin), FCILT, was also honoured at the Partnership’s launch event held in Kilmarnock on Monday when he became Honorary President in recognition of his support for railways in south west Scotland.

The launch event was attended by representatives of community groups, local authorities, other Community Rail Partnerships, Transport Scotland, councillors and MSPs.

The South West Scotland Community Rail Partnership which covers lines from Gretna Green to Stranraer via Kilmarnock and Ayr, came into being on May 31st, 2017 and, in common with other CRPs, is part of a government strategy supported by the rail industry to engage local people in the development and promotion of local and rural routes, services and stations.

Mr Wall and Mr Yellowlees were presented with certificates by the Partnership’s CEO Dr Mhairi McKenna.

“I am delighted to accept the invitation to be your Honorary President since I have always had a soft spot for the railways of south west Scotland and I look forward to supporting your work in promoting and developing their usefulness to the local community,” said Mr Yellowlees.

Dr McKenna added: “We felt that it was entirely appropriate for us to recognise the outstanding contribution of both Mr Yellowlees and Mr Wall to the railways of south west Scotland and are delighted that both accepted the awards.

“We very much look forward to working with them as we reach out to the local community on a range of projects designed to improve rail services, facilities and bus connectivity to and from stations.

“We welcome any local group including community councils to become key partner organisations and we would also welcome interest from anyone who may be interested in becoming a member of the

Board to get in touch.”

Further information at: swscotlandcrp.org