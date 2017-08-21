Hospice plea to return old yellow collection cans

The fundraising team at the Ayrshire Hospice is appealing to any venue that has an old, yellow hospice collection can to return it to the hospice as soon as possible.

The old yellow cans may contain the old round £1 coins which will lose their legal tender status on 15 October 2017 and the fundraising team is keen to make every penny count!

On receipt of the old yellow can, the fundraising team will be delighted to replace it with a new hospice branded purple can.

Stephanie McLaughlin, Fundraising Officer at the Ayrshire Hospice said “Mission ‘collect old £1 coins’ commences! We would encourage everyone who has a yellow collection can or who has had their purple can for a while to please get in touch with us and we will be delighted to replace it for you to make sure your £1 coins count! The countdown is on until 15 October when the old £1 coins go out of circulation and the fundraising team are determined to make everyone’s donations count.”

To request for your collection can to be collected and replaced, please contact Stephanie McLaughlin on 01292 288488 or email community@ayrshirehospice.org. Alternatively you can hand in your collection can directly to the Ayrshire Hospice fundraising office at 29 Miller Road, Ayr, KA7 2AX. If you would also like to be part of the team of volunteers we would love to hear from you – please get in touch.