Join Meg and help transform Girvan park

A Girvan woman, with a little help from her friends - and Girvan Rotary Club - has transformed a public park in Girvan.

Meg Murdoch, a member of the Girvan North Parish Church, had noticed that the rockery at McCreath Park was looking a bit scruffy so decided to put the hours in to tidy it up - and there were plenty of hours. Since then the Girvan Rotary has donated £400 towards plants which have now all been planted. Meg has been given some help by Ruth Wallace and Isobel Colquhoun but it is a big task.

A spokesman for Girvan Rotary said: “If you have a couple of hours, could you lift your trowel and come along and help, maybe with the weeding?

“It’s a big job. Meg and her small team have given over 240 hours to this project and in local council financial terms that’s around £7000 - so well done girls – the place is looking good, but two more pairs of hands would be so well received.”

To celebrate the Centenary of the Rotary Movement in 2005, every club was asked to undertake a suitable service to its local community.

The Girvan members decided to organise the refurbishment of part of McCreath Park, which lies on the north side of Girvan harbour just below the Coastguard station.

In November 2014, the Rotary then placed a new information plaque in the Rockery.

Over the summer Meg also helped out a group of adult learners from Girvan Opportunities. The group wanted to do something nice for their local community so they created a lovely fairy trail at McCreath Park in the town with the help of Meg, South Ayrshire Council and local volunteers.

The group has lovingly crafted a number of fairy doors which they have set among the nooks and crannies of the rockery.