Lodge hosts annual charity meeting

At the Annual Charity meeting of Lodge Girvan St Johns’ No 237 held on the 13th May 2017, RWM Bro. Henry McMaster welcomed a deputation from The Provincial Grand Lodge of Ayrshire, headed by Right Worshipful Provincial Grand Master Bro Robert Little, and a deputation from Lodge Eaglesham No 1265, headed by RWM Derek Brown.

The business of the afternoon was for RWM Bro Derek Brown and his degree team to carry out a Mark Master Mason degree on 3 candidates which was enjoyed by all brethren present.

The meeting raised £360 so far and this will be split between Living with Leisure (Girvan) and Sacred Heart Parent Teachers Association for the benefit of the kids. The presentations will take place at a future date.