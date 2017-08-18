Lodge presents cheques to local groups

On Saturday 12th August, Lodge Girvan St Johns’ held their Annual Barbeque at the Lodge premises.

Over 60 brethren, family and invited guests enjoyed the event in glorious sunshine.

Following a special meeting in May where Lodge Eaglesham No 1265 carried out a Mark degree the monies raised were presented to the charities at the BBQ. Both cheques for the sum of £350 were presented by the Right Worshipful Master of the lodges involved, Bro. Henry McMaster of Girvan St Johns No 237.

The first cheque was presented to Irene Tyson - Treasurer, Living with Leisure – Girvan. This year the group celebrated their 40th Birthday.

The group began in association with the Workers Education Association in Kilmarnock, but after a couple of years it became an independent group. It has always met in Girvan Community Centre from September to end of March.

They meet weekly on a Monday afternoon and have a very loyal membership. It is a group for people over 50 years of age. The majority are over 70 and they have seven members in their 90s. The group boasts a membership of over 70, with an average turn out of 45 and are always looking to increase this number.

The aims of the group are to inform and entertain. Every Monday they have a very varied programme with speakers on a variety of topics, musical entertainers and people providing digital presentations. We also have a subsidised Christmas lunch and a Summer Day Trip.

There is always time for coffee and a chat before people leave. This group is designed for company and welcomes all, who might otherwise suffer social isolation.

The other cheque was presented to Sarah Mensdorf – vice chairperson of Sacred Heart Parent Council. They are the representative body for parents with children attending the school.

The main aims of the Parent Council are to support the school in its work with pupils and make sure the views of the parents are represented in the school.

This also promotes contact between the school, parents, pupils, providers of nursery education and the community. They also raise funds for the school for the benefit of pupils and the money donated by the Lodge will be for this purpose.