Lonely hearts ad: Ayr bird seeking love

This Valentine’s Day the Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for Titch the cockerel who is looking for someone to love.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is caring for Titch at their Ayrshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Centre manager Marion Hainey said, “Oor Titch is such a handsome boy and has settled in well here but we know he would love to be roaming with some lovely hens to keep him company – he’s starting to look very lonely!

“We’re desperate for him to get a second chance, and are looking forward to hearing from anyone that is interested.

“We are hoping that love truly is in the air this Valentine’s Day and someone will give this gorgeous boy the loving home he deserves.”

Anyone who can offer this loyal guy a loving home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Ayr on 03000 999 999.