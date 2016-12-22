Matt Dunnachie award for John Jamieson

Local businessman John Jamieson has been chosen as the 2016 winner of the Matt Dunnachie Award.

John was presented with the trophy and a framed certificate by Mark Fletcher, chairman of Maybole Community Council.

Bill McCubbin chairs a small committee which decides the recipient of the Matt Dunnachie Award each year.

At the presentation in The Speakers he explained: “Matt was a Maybole man who fought in the Korean War in the 1950s and that was the only time he spent away from his home town.

“His interest in the betterment of this community was always his priority.

“He was a founder member and tireless worker in ensuring that this building would be able to play a major part in the social life of the town. He also played an active part in many other organisations and aspects of life in Maybole during his lifetime.

“On his death his family decided to donate this trophy, through the auspices of the Speakers Club, in his memory to publicly acknowledge persons who had a history of contributing to the good of the town. In particular the wish was to recognise people who worked away quietly behind the scenes.

“The recipient for 2016 was the unanimous choice of our committee.

“This person has contributed in a multitude of ways in assisting organisations and annual town events during the last 30 odd years.

“It would be no exaggeration to say that without his stepping in the continuation of some of these annual events would have been in jeopardy. I know he will be embarrassed to be recognised in this way tonight but his contribution to the community of Maybole has been immeasurable. Our cultural, historical, employment, sporting and social life has all greatly benefitted from his presence these past years.

“There is much I could say about individual projects and events he has quietly made possible but I know he would not be happy for me to mention even some of them here tonight.

“I would now like to ask the chairman of the community council, Mark Fletcher, to present this trophy to John Jamieson with the grateful thanks of the people of Maybole.”

He started Jamieson Plant Hire (which now employs over 30 people) on 1.12.78. He has one son, John, and two grandchildren, Sophie & Hollie (who he adores). His main interest is his work and he quietly supports many organisations and charities and youth groups locally.