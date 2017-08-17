Maybole shown today in flowers

Last year, St Oswald’ Church held a Flower Festival for the start of the celebrations of Maybole 500 with the theme ‘Maybole’s Working History’.

Displays depicted various trades and jobs done by local folk over the years, ranging from boot-making to farming and weaving.

Rev Jim Geen in the garden with the flower cross commemorating the churchs Patron Saint, Oswald, whose feast day is August 5.

This year, in partnership with the Maybole 500 committee, organisers chose a contemporary theme with a celebration of ‘Maybole Today in Flowers’. Various community groups and charitable organisations arranged the floral displays as a celebration of the town in 2017.

Marilyn Pope from St Oswald’s told us, “Earlier this year Maybole 500 Group asked if we could arrange a Community Flower Festival as part of the final celebrations of Maybole’s 500th anniversary as a Burgh.

“Hosting this event has been a great privilege for our small congregation and we thank the Maybole 500 Group for their help and support. We would like to thank everyone from the many community organisations who came to arrange the flowers with us, Senga Mason and our Gala King and Queen Liam Grant and Abi Baillie who opened the event and all who came to visit.”

Marilyn added that the church garden is maintained by the congregation and invited everyone to pause and enjoy their garden throughout the year.

This year is the 170th anniversary of St Oswald’s congregation, which was established in 1847, although the current building was opened later in 1883. Information about their history is on display in the hall. More info at www.stoswaldsmaybole.org.uk