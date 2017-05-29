Search

Maybole sponsored walk for Tipi

Pictured left to right are Neil Smith from Dolphin House, Alastair Travers, Mitchell Milbourn and Christine McNeish.

Maybole Co-op recently presented a cheque for £650 to The Dolphin House at Culzean for a new Tipi.

They held a sponsored walk from Maidens to Culzean visitor centre and back and would like to thank all of their customers and community for their support.

A special thank you to Allison and Paige from The Cutting Room in Maybole and Joan from Co-op Girvan for joining the walk and helping to raise the funds.

