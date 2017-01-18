Search

More funds for North Carrick

Once again, North Carrick Community Benefit Company has been presenting cheques to local organisations.

Company chairman Mark Fletcher handed the funds over recently to Straiton Primary, £5,000 to further their garden project; Carrick Rugby, £5,000 to purchase fitness equipment; Maybole Community Council, £5,000 for the Maybole 500 project.

Also receiving funds were Straiton Village Co-op, £4,000 for continuing work; Fisherton Primary, £3,607.95 for furniture; Minishant Primary, £4,955.54 for an adventure trail; Maybole Juniors, £550 towards a new mower and storage unit; Carrick Amateurs, £950 for equipment; Maybole Memorial Park Bowling Club, £4,950 for new disabled toilet; Crosshill Primary, £4,322.87 for I-pads; Kirkmichael Bowling Club, £2,000 for a mower; plus £10,000 for Participatory Budget event.