Musical showcase at St Cuthbert’s

YMI is a Youth Music Initiative aimed at developing children’s singing talent.

Pupils at St Cuthbert’s Primary have one hour a week teaching input which is led by music teacher Tracy Nelson Tracy.

Each year Tracy and her choir perform a showcase for parents and carers and this year’s showcase for parents centred around “Pop music throughout the decades” with hits from the likes of ABBA and Bon Jovi to more modern songs such as Justin Timberlake’s Can’t stop the feeling.