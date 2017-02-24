Needle felting at the flower club

Girvan and District Flower Club’s Annual Friends & Family Night took place in Girvan Community Centre on Wednesday 22nd February and was in the form of a “Needle Felting Demonstration”.

Chairperson Liz Gregg welcomed everyone expressing how pleasing it was to have new faces in the audience as well as our regulars and hoped to encourage them to visit and join with us in future evenings.

Liz gave a small introduction as to how the deviation from Floral Art to Needle Felting can be applied in floral arrangements, natural fibres being allowed, and wool one of the oldest known textures.

Liz handed over to Beth Blain and Liz Copeland both members of Barr Quilters to demonstrate the art.

Beth then introduced some of the characters and fuzzy friends she had made, to the audience, before going on laughingly explaining how therapeutic it can be, especially if someone has agitated you and in turn you can “agitate the wool”

Liz and Beth both in harmony demonstrated the art and explained about tools and type of wool required and the need to be careful and use Finger Protectors, as the needles, besides being sharp, were also barbed. Various items were passed around the audience for inspection, before Beth and Liz invited them to have a try, only two took up the offer, being very careful to keep their fingers away from the needles.

Liz then thanked both ladies for coming along and demonstrating their art to the Club.

Everyone then retired to enjoy a delicious supper prepared by the committee, during this time the raffle was also drawn with various prizes and one lucky winner receiving a “Needle Felting Starter Kit” gifted by Beth and Liz.

Wednesday 22nd March will see the return of our Floral Art Demonstrations with Mrs Heather Curry On Tour from Gosforth, the title chosen by Heather is “A Basket Case” . Details of club events can be found on our website. www.gadfc.co.uk