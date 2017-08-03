New president to carry on the good work for Girvan Rotary

Mr John Andrew of Turnberry has just been elected President of The Rotary Club of Girvan.

John who worked in England for many years retired here because his wife thought that golfing in Ayrshire would be a just a super way to spend her retirement.

The new elected President had the honour of receiving the position from Dr Jimmy Flowerdew who had just completed a very successful year. Jimmy’s year saw, BBQ’s, visits, talks, fundraising, putting, Songs of Praise, Beach cleaning, Gala dinner, and of course the ‘Girvan’ Santa’s Sleigh . The club, in Jimmy’s year, also gave a substantial donation to the Girvan Quay Zone, and contributions to CAN, Quarrier’s, CHAS, Water Aid, Ayr Action for Mental Health and Invergarven School.

In the background of course Rotary is up to much bigger things. It hopes to eradicate Polio from the world. Since 2013, the Gates Foundation has matched every £1 Rotary commits to polio eradication, in fact Bill Gates gives £2 when a Rotarian gives a pound. So far, the Gates Foundation has contributed more than £1.6 billion to end polio.

Since Rotary started this fight against polio, we have reduced the number of polio cases by 99.9 percent and reached more than 2.5 billion children with vaccine. Since the task started worldwide cases have plummeted from 350,000 per year to several hundred. When India went off the list of endemic countries in 2012, we took one more step toward eradicating a human disease from the earth, Although polio has not been seen in Great Britain and Ireland for many years, it is vital that we continue our efforts to eliminate the disease worldwide in order that it can never return. Rotary clubs in Great Britain and Ireland have so far donated over £20 million to this fund.

Our efforts to eradicate polio have been described as one of the finest humanitarian projects the world has ever known and Rotary has even been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The eradication of polio when completed will be one of the most significant achievements in public health. At the end of the meeting outgoing President Dr Jimmy Flowerdew was thanked for his year of hard work.