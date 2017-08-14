New winners at Girvan Horticultural Craft Show

There were lots of new faces - and new winners - at the Girvan Horticultural Craft Show on Saturday held at the North Parish Church.

Organisers reported that entries were well up this year and there were a lot of new winners in all classes including cut flowers, vegetables and the decorative and childrens’ classes.

Most points in show: Neil Sinclair

The show organisers would also like to thank the sponsors Grants Distillery, Carrick Cakes and Leith Bakers and Cartney Training Ltd for the donations. Assel Valley community fund also contributed to the event.

The show was opened by Bill Tait who also presented the prizes.

Prizes

Best exhibit in sweet pea classes: Moira Cronie

Best exhibit in roses: Robert Hope

Best exhibit in dahlia classes: Robert Farley

Best exhibit in gladioli classes: Hugh Gray

Most points cut flowers: Robert Hope

Best exhibit in pot plant classes: James Boyle

Most points pot plant classes: James Boyle

best exhibit in potato classes: Neil Sinclair

Most points in vegetable and fruit classes: Neil Sinclair

best exhibit in horticultural classes: Neil Sinclair

best exhibit in decorative classes: Anne Heriot

best exhibit in decorative rose class 73: Anne Heriot

most points - decorative: Anne Heriot

most points - industrial: Margaret Boyle

most points - preserves: Hazel McDonald and Liz Gillon

best exhibit in handicraft classes: Wendy Dewar

most pointsndicraft: Nancy Thom

most points in classes J1-J7: Ross Kennedy

most points in classes J8-J14: Angus Forbes

most points in classes J15-J21: Summer Kennedy

best exhibit in childrens classes: Ethan Wild

most points in craft and cookery competition class 116: Kirkmichael WI

