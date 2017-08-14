New winners at Girvan Horticultural Craft Show

There were lots of new faces - and new winners - at the Girvan Horticultural Craft Show on Saturday held at the North Parish Church.
Organisers reported that entries were well up this year and there were a lot of new winners in all classes including cut flowers, vegetables and the decorative and childrens’ classes.
The show organisers would also like to thank the sponsors Grants Distillery, Carrick Cakes and Leith Bakers and Cartney Training Ltd for the donations. Assel Valley community fund also contributed to the event.
The show was opened by Bill Tait who also presented the prizes.
Prizes
Best exhibit in sweet pea classes: Moira Cronie
Best exhibit in roses: Robert Hope
Best exhibit in dahlia classes: Robert Farley
Best exhibit in gladioli classes: Hugh Gray
Most points cut flowers: Robert Hope
Best exhibit in pot plant classes: James Boyle
Most points pot plant classes: James Boyle
best exhibit in potato classes: Neil Sinclair
Most points in vegetable and fruit classes: Neil Sinclair
best exhibit in horticultural classes: Neil Sinclair
best exhibit in decorative classes: Anne Heriot
best exhibit in decorative rose class 73: Anne Heriot
most points - decorative: Anne Heriot
most points - industrial: Margaret Boyle
most points - preserves: Hazel McDonald and Liz Gillon
best exhibit in handicraft classes: Wendy Dewar
most pointsndicraft: Nancy Thom
most points in classes J1-J7: Ross Kennedy
most points in classes J8-J14: Angus Forbes
most points in classes J15-J21: Summer Kennedy
best exhibit in childrens classes: Ethan Wild
most points in craft and cookery competition class 116: Kirkmichael WI
most points in show: Neil Sinclair
