Nominate our volunteers for Queen’s award

Throughout Ayrshire and Arran there are many voluntary organisations who do so much to help others in their community without any recognition.

The contribution that these groups make to our local communities cannot be underestimated. There is now an opportunity for you to nominate any group that you know for this prestigious award and to highlight the invaluable work that they undertake in their local area.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the United Kingdom to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of The Queen’s coronation and is the equivalent of an MBE for voluntary groups.

Any group doing volunteer work that provides a social, economic or environmental service to the local community can be nominated for the award. Full guidance on how to apply and further information is available online at www.qavs.direct.gov.uk . The closing date this year is 2nd September.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Ayrshire and Arran, John Duncan, CVO, QPM, said: “Whilst a number of voluntary organisations from Ayrshire have received a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in the past there are many other groups worthy of recognition and I hope that nominations will be made on behalf of these groups and the volunteers concerned.”

Any group of two or more people doing volunteering work can be nominated for the award.

The majority of the group must be volunteers. To be nominated they should do work that provides a service and meets a need for people living in the local community; is supported by the local community and the people who benefit from it.

Volunteer groups should have been running for three years or more.