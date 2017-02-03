Over 50s focus on health and well-being

Maybole Over 50s group (MOFs) held its first taster session of their new health and well-being classes last Friday in The Speakers.

This first workshop was about complementary therapies - how to use reflexology to help relieve everyday ailments such as headaches and sinus congestion; meditation for complete relaxation and also to help with insomnia; and yoga practice to help stretch tight muscles. Yoga classes will continue on a Friday morning from 10.30am - 11.30am.

Maybole Over 50s' walking group

Peter Mason, chair of the MOFs group, said that there will also be Pilates, reflexology, stretching exercises, talks by health professionals on diet, well-being and general health issues will also be held in the future.

He added, “We are fortunate to have been able to contract the services of Lynette McGinn who at one point was in charge of Well-being at Turnberry Spa.

“All of the classes are sponsored by Ayrshire LEADER and the co-ordinator of Ayrshire LEADER Sarah Hyslop came along to see how the Well-being taster session was received by the members.”

Last Wednesday, Maybole Over 50s’ walking group was out around the town.

As it was January 25, they decided to toast Scotland’s National Poet Robert Burns on the Bard’s birthday at the foot of Kildoon Hill with ginger wine and shortbread.