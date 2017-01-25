Packed venue for Kirkmichael quiz night

The McCosh Hall in Kirkmichael was a packed venue for the annual Kirkmichael Womens Group Quiz Night.

Around 30 teams of 4 competed for some smashing prizes. The quiz had six sections, with ‘Our country’, ‘Films’, ’ Food and Drink ‘ being the three most popular. The night was organised by Mrs Noreen Lyon and the quiz questions set by Mr Wallace Milligan. The evening raised over £600 , £500 of which was being sent to Hessilhead Nature Reserve. The Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue is situated near Beith in North Ayrshire and occupies a 20 acre site including woodland, marsh and open water, this gives a variety of release sites for its patients. Its aim is to rescue, treat and rehabilitate birds and animals back to the wild.

Resources at the centre include an intensive care unit, a swan / seal hospital , a hedgehog unit, a surgery, and a large variety of outdoor wildlife facilities. The centre has a 24 hours emergency service.

The night concluded with a huge raffle which was possible due to the generosity of so many people .