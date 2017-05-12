Past picture: Culzean Fun Run 1992

Girvan’s Amateur Athletic Club took the top team honours in Sunday’s Fun run at Culzean Castle.

Colin Brash was the first of the team home with a time of 31 minutes and 46 seconds which secured him an overall placing of fourth.

Lindsey Crossan came in 8th, Paul Young 13th, Nat Taylor 21st and Kevin Taylor 28th.

The six mile course in the grounds of Culzean Caslte attracted 215 runners and seven teams who enjoyed the scenery despite the weather.

All the money raised at the event will be used to replace a Red Deer herd stag which died unexpectedly during the year.