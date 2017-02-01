Past picture: Girvan Amateurs 1954

Pictured in 1954 is the Girvan Amateur Football team.

Their garb may look a bit bizarre nowadays but the lads then were just as talented as today’s players.

Pictured above are Harry Sneddon, Peter Gregg, David Fisher, Gibby Davidson, Louis Stark, no name given, Joseph McMillan, Wilson Cook, Jim McCartney (three players there are no names for) and Jimmy Harley.

If you are able to fill in the missing names, or if you have a nostalgia picture we could feature in the Carrick Gazette please email editorial@carrickgazette.com.