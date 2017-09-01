Past picture: Girvan Amateurs dance

This happy group was taken at the Girvan Amateurs dance held in the British Legion Hall in Girvan in August 1977.
Do you have a nostalgia picture for the Carrick Gazette?
Send your pictures to editorial@carrickgazette.com
This happy group was taken at the Girvan Amateurs dance held in the British Legion Hall in Girvan in August 1977.
Do you have a nostalgia picture for the Carrick Gazette?
Send your pictures to editorial@carrickgazette.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Carrick Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.