Past picture: Kildoon Hill Race

For the seventh year in a row the Kildoon Hill Race has been won by David Auchie of Dalry, reported the Gazette in July 1992.

David’s time in Sunday’s race was 18 minutes and nine seconds. In second place was D. Cooper and third place was J. Evans of Ayr Seaforth.

First lady was L. Conway, Crosshill in 24 minutes and eight seconds. Second was L. Murdoch, Crosshill and third equal were S. Thorburn and M. Espie of Maybole.

First local was Darren Reilly in 26 minutes 15 seconds with Bill Longdon second and Alex Gemmell third.

