Pictured in July 1992 is Grants distilleries manager Alan Wolfstenholme presenting Girvan’s RNLI treasurer Bill Tait with a £5000 cheque. Also in the picture are Colin McKenzie, RNLI secretary, Bill Paterson, coxswain and members of the crew.

The money was in aid of a fundraising campaign for a boathouse in Girvan.

